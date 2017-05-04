May 4th Man killed in officer involved shooting is now known

1. Healthcare is taking center stage in Washington D.C. again. This time the House is expected to vote on the latest Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Wednesday night the House majority leader expressed confidence the measure has at least 216 “yes” votes to pass. After meeting with President Trump at least two moderates lawmakers switched from a no to a yes. House Democrats blasted the decision to vote saying it’s being rushed and hasn’t had a full review by the congressional budget office.

2. New details on an officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe. KRQE News 13 now knows the name of the man killed. State Police say two Santa Fe police officers and a state cop were following a stolen car on Saturday and spotted it in the community of Eldorado. While arresting 33-year-old Andrew Lucero, police say Lucero jumped into a patrol car and tried to take off. Santa Fe officer, Leo Guzman tried to stop him and was pinned between the car door and a tree. Officer Guzman shot Lucero killing him. Guzman was treated for a leg injury.

3. A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky.

4. KRQE News 13 is waiting to hear if “The Pit” will be worked into the new name of the Lobos’ basketball arena. UNM announced a $10 million deal with Dreamstyle Remodeling to rename WiesPies arena “Dreamstyle Arena.” The deal also includes naming rights for university stadium. The owner who’s a UNM grad, says while there will be no “AKA”, he will consider working The Pit into the basketball arena name if that’s what the community wants.

5. A local barbecue restaurant is celebrating a big win Thursday morning. Earlier this week, Pepper’s Barbecue prepared to compete on the Cooking Channel show “Big Bad Barbecue Brawls.” They became the first contestants to beat the pros! Pepper’s Barbecue will be invited to participate in other shows on the cooking channel.

The Morning’s Top Stories