Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Sunny & Warm

High pressure will slide over the state in the next 24 hours leading to sunny skies and warming temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid-80s in the Albuquerque area on Friday and Saturday. That high will shift east over the weekend allowing for more moisture to flow in and the chance of showers. Our best shot to get wetting  rain looks like early next week.

