Local theater portrays an historical icon with science and humor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local theater production will attempt to illustrate the perspective of an iconic scientific mind through humor, introspection and violin.

The year is 1946, the Bomb has been dropped, the world has forever changed and Albert Einstein has invited the audience over to his home to set the record straight about his life. The audience is invited for an evening of humor, science and violin in the one-man production, Einstein: A Stage Portrait, which will be performed at various times from Friday, May 5 through Saturday, May 13. The show will be held at the Vista Grande Community Center, and admission is $20, Seniors and Students $15.

