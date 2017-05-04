Local fundraiser for pre-term babies gets underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local fundraising event to help babies with medical issues is about to get participants moving.

The March of Dimes’ March for Babies is the highest grossing fundraising event for the March of Dimes in Albuquerque, and the popular event will be held again on Saturday, May 6, at Johnson Field on the UNM Campus. Registration is at 10:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 11:30 a.m. Proceeds from the event are intended to benefit advances in prenatal and postpartum care.

For more information on the march or to pre-register, visit the March for Babies website.