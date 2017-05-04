Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky. Expect a full afternoon of sunshine and warm temperatures… with highs near to just above average statewide (60s, 70s and 80s). No significant rain or snow chances in today’s forecast. Winds will be light for most with sustained speeds ranging from 5-15mph.

FRIDAY: Another great day to be outside with sunshine and warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid-80s across the Rio Grande Valley underneath a mostly sunny sky – expect warmer temps farther south.

WEEKEND: A storm system dropping south along the west coast will sit close enough to open the “moisture door” over New Mexico over the weekend. Expect showers and storms to initially favor western and central NM on Saturday… pushing farther east on Sunday. Storm chances will continue into early next week.