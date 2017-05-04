Ivana and Carmen Corley, a tennis sister act

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ivana and Carmen Corley are now both state champions in tennis. Both go to Eldorado High School, but Ivana is the older of the two, and after a strong performance on Thursday, is a three-time State Champion.

She took home a doubles title on Thursday afternoon, which is something different because Ivana usually plays singles.

She won the state singles title in both her freshman and sophomore year, but now a junior, Ivana chose to play in the doubles for multiple reasons.

“I wanted my sister to be able to try to win state as a freshman, like I got to,” said Ivana Corley.

“She decided to do that which I was grateful about, and we also wanted to try and make history for Eldorado and get a singles title, a doubles title, and a team title,” said Carmen Corley.

The Eagles girls’ team is now just a team title away from making history as Carmen won the singles title on Thursday afternoon as well. The sisters have played tennis for over 10 years and have excelled all the way through. This has had people comparing them to who else, but Serena and Venus Williams.

“We get that all the time, so we just strive to be them and to be as good as them,” said Carmen. “It’s definitely our goal to be where they are and take their place one day if we would be lucky enough to,” said Ivana.

