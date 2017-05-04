Former UNM Ski Coach speaks out on decision to cut team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former coach of the University of New Mexico ski team spoke out on KKOB radio Thursday morning, in an effort to save the team. Coach George Brooks criticized the school and specifically Athletic Director Paul Krebs.

Brooks says the sudden announcement to cut the team was badly handled and that the team should have been notified of the possibility months in advance. Instead, the last-minute decision came too late for students to transfer to other schools.

Brooks also argues the cut won’t save the university anywhere near the $600,000 a year it claims. The coaching staff says it’s in talks with the university about possible ways to save the program.