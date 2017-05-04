Cultural Atlas: Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum

Agriculture is a multi-billion dollar industry in New Mexico, but many fear the next generation doesn’t appreciate or understand just how valuable it is to our economy and everyday way of life.

That’s why the Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces is open seven days a week to impart an appreciation of exactly what agriculture means to New Mexico.

Situated on 47 acres in the heart of Las Cruces, the museum offers indoor and outdoor interactive displays, demonstrations and learning opportunities. They are home to numerous livestock, including cattle, sheep, goats and chickens. Kids can take a pony ride and parents can enjoy a guided tour with volunteers who have made their lives on farming and ranching.

For more information on the Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, log on to www.nmfarmandranchmuseum.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living