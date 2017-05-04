Community members give the town of Bernalillo a facelift

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –One local town is getting it’s spring cleaning underway, with the help of its citizens.

In association with ‘Keep America Beautiful”, the Town of Bernalillo is participating in a spring clean-up and beautification event. Everyone from middle school students to the Mayor is participating in the benevolent behavior by picking up trash and weeds, removing graffiti, and planting trees. The Sandoval County Landfill will also provide a FREE 1/2 day of dumping for members of the community.

For more information on the benefit, visit the town of Bernalillo website.