ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are responding to a crash where a child was struck by a school bus near Coors and Irving Thursday morning.

A 10-year-old boy ran in front of the bus and was hit.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

According to Officer Simon Drobik the boy has a couple of broken bones.

Alcohol does not seem to be a factor.

APD responding to motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at 9380 Coors NW — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) May 4, 2017

