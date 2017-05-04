Charitable event helps local firefighters battle cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Poker, music, and prizes will be featured at an upcoming fundraising event to help local firefighters in need.

The Trauma Hawks will be hosting a charitable poker run and raffle on Saturday, May 13 to benefit three Albuquerque Firefighters and their families battling cancer. The all-day Hawks for Heroes event will also feature music, refreshments, and commemorative t-shirts. Motorcycles enter for $20 each, and the event is open to all vehicles. Registration starts at Thunderbird Harley Davidson at 9:30 a.m., with the after-party and raffle to follow at 6 pm at Rio Bravo Brewery.

For more information on the benefit, visit the Hawks for Heroes website.