Car break-ins more than double on UNM campus since 2015

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is University of New Mexico security really effective? The number of car break-ins at UNM parking lots has more than doubled since 2015. Campus Police attribute it to increasing crime across the city, but students say with extra security on campus, their cars should be safe.

This week, a UNM student woke up to a shattered window on his car parked in a campus lot near Johnson Field.

“He was just parked in the RVA parking lot and he parks right nest to the security booth because we don’t trust people,” said Carolyn Warner, the student’s girlfriend.

Warner said she’s referring to the booth in the corner lot near Johnson Field, a UNM spokesperson said it’s called the “shack” and said a student is stationed in it at night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

“Security should have been there from the time frame that it happened, and either they weren’t paying attention cause they had headphones in or we don’t know,” said Warner.

A spokesperson for UNM Police said the “shack” provides students with radios in order to contact officers if they see something suspicious.

“I feel like it’s not very effective, like they don’t really look at anyone driving in our out,” said Victoria Hoffman.

This recent break-in so close to the security shack has students concerned.

“That means that they’re really not effective, I mean then why are they there?” said Brianna Conkle, a UNM student.

Conkle said her friend just fell victim to the growing problem.

“She had her car broken into, and literally all her stuff was gone,” she said.

UNM Police public information officer, Lt. Stump said the numbers of break-ins have gone up. He said from January to May of 2015 there were 34 break-ins on campus lots, and in the same time frame last year it went up to 47.

This year, from January to May there have already been 98 break-ins. He said on May 2 they arrested David Montoya for allegedly breaking into cars near the duck pond.

“Security, they say they do rounds, but it’s hard when we’re so close to Central and the transients are always on our parking lots,” said Warner.

UNM said it urges students not to leave valuable items in their cars and out in the open.