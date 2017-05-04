Brad Pitt poses for GQ photo shoot at White Sands, Carlsbad Caverns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brad Pitt has apparently been spending some time in New Mexico.

According to GQ Magazine, the actor and photographer Ryan McGinley traveled to White Sands and Carlsbad Caverns for his photo shoot for an article.

GQ Magazine says Pitt requested the “lunar dunes of White Sands National Monument.”

Pitt said he has never seen anything like it, calling it an odd, beautiful place.

McGinley also had previous experience shooting at Carlsbad Caverns, which brought them to that National Park.

Why Brad Pitt won the Jolie-Pitt war by throwing himself on his sword: https://t.co/JakosyXOW2 pic.twitter.com/QMzwrJ1X4X — E! News (@enews) May 4, 2017