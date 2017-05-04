Body found in East Mountains identified as missing Albuquerque man

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detectives have identified the burning body found in the East Mountains last week as a missing Albuquerque man.

The body was found on April 28 off Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. Police say they have now been able to determine it is the body of 56-year-old Terry Williams.

Williams was reported missing three days earlier by his girlfriend.

Surveillance video from his home shows two people using keys to go inside the night he went missing.

Police are also still looking for Williams car, a blue 2000 Cadillac Deville.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s