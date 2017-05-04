Body found in East Mountains identified as missing Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detectives have identified the burning body found in the East Mountains last week as a missing Albuquerque man.

The body was found on April 28 off Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. Police say they have now been able to determine it is the body of 56-year-old Terry Williams.

Williams was reported missing three days earlier by his girlfriend.

Surveillance video from his home shows two people using keys to go inside the night he went missing.

Police are also still looking for Williams car, a blue 2000 Cadillac Deville.