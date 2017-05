ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County deputy’s kindness was captured on camera.

Tuesday evening, a man was spotted walking along I-40 near Atrisco Vista.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s says he had walked all the way from Coors, going up to cars asking for help.

When a welfare check was done, Deputy Sanchez waited wit the man until an ambulance arrived, even giving the man an orange and some water.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out.