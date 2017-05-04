Albuquerque teachers awarded surprise funding for classroom projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teachers across Albuquerque got quite the surprise Thursday.

As part of Sonic Drive-In’s nationwide “Limeades for Learning” campaign, 45 teachers in Albuquerque received more than $29,000 in funding for their classrooms.

The funds will help provide resources to enhance the learning for more than 5,000 students.

Some of the local classroom projects included “Sport Stacking” at Ernie Pyle Middle School, “Really Relevant Reading Resources” at Painted Sky Elementary School, and Chromebooks “Funky Frogs” at Pajarito Elementary School.

 

