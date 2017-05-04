Albuquerque police locate 16-month-old who was feared to be in danger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police said they have found a 16-month old that was feared to be in danger.

Wednesday, KRQE News 13 reported that December Dickerson had not been seen by family members since Easter Sunday — the day her mom, Jesse Dickerson, was arrested for allegedly robbing a Fallas at gunpoint.

Jesse Dickerson refused to reveal where December was and so did her dad, David Guynn, who had been accused of abusing the child in the past.

Thursday, Albuquerque police found the child with the father at a home off 53rd Street and Central Avenue.

The Children Youth and Families Department was called to investigate as well. Officials said the child appeared to be fed and cared for but they will be following up.

The child abuse charges against Guynn stemmed from an arrest in November 2016 when he was found stumbling while carrying the child next to a bus stop.

Police said he appeared either high or drunk. They also found meth and other drugs on him.

The charges have been dismissed for now but can be refiled.

KRQE News 13 has reached out to the District Attorney’s Office to ask if they intend to refile them.