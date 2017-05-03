Vintage cars, tractors, and hayrides to be featured at family-friendly event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tractors, vintage engines and food carts are gearing up for a day of family fun.

The Corrales Tractor Club is hosting its 12th Annual Running of the Tractors, complete with classic engines on display, food carts, and hayrides. There will be approximately 30 Vintage tractors and as many as 100 classic cars on view for kids of all ages, as well as fun farming activities and more.

The event will kick off on Saturday, May 6, at 8:30 am and run until 4 pm at the Corrales Parks and Recreation Center, and admission is free.

For more information on the event, visit the Running of the Tractors website.