Two Santa Fe schools prepare to stay open

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Santa Fe schools are preparing to stay open after the district looked into the idea of closing them amid budget cuts.

That’s according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Tuesday night the Santa Fe school board voted four-to-one to not shut down E.J. Martinez and Nava elementary schools for now.

KRQE News 13 first told you last month the district was considering the idea while the state faces a financial crisis.

The Santa Fe New Mexican also says the board will draft a budget sometime this month for the next school year.