Sunport Ambassador Program celebrates milestone

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A program at the Albuquerque International Sunport celebrated a milestone Wednesday.

The Airport Ambassadors program was created five years ago by Mayor R.J. Berry after he saw a similar program in Phoenix.

Wednesday, the mayor recognized the ambassadors for all they do.

“I just want to tell you as ambassadors, you are that value added. You are that extra something that makes the flying experience an exceptional thing,” Mayor Berry said.

In 2012, the program had just 12 volunteers. There are now 70 ambassadors, 17 of which are K-9 ambassador teams.

