SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police have named the man killed by police.

Two Santa Fe police officers and a state cop were following a stolen Mercedes on Saturday and spotted it in the community of Eldorado.

While arrested 33-year-old Andrew Lucero, police say Lucero jumped into a patrol car and tried to take off.

Santa Fe Officer Leo Guzman tried to stop him and was pinned between the car door and a tree.

Officer Guzman then shot Lucero, killing him.

Guzman was treated for a leg injury.