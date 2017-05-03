Springtime events in the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –This week in Albuquerque is filled with music, family fun and magic.

Here’s a list of some of the events happening all over the city:

The Rail Yards Market is celebrating the cuisine, culture, and art of New Mexico by featuring everything local. Shop for regional food, art, music, and more every Sunday through the end of October, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Shattering box office records across the globe, The Illusionists – Live from Broadway is a performance which features some of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The event runs from Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 7 at Popejoy Hall, with evening performances Thursday through Sunday, and matinee performances Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices range from $35 to $70.

With over 1800 participants from over 16 countries, RoboRave is a low-cost, high-value robotics competition and education program for kids 8-98. Held at the Albuquerque Convention Center, doors will open both Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at 8 am. Tickets are $10 for Adults, $3 for kids.

In honor of Children’s Day, the ABQ BioPark, will be making koi kites in the Japanese Garden to commemorate the Japanese tradition of revering koi fish as a symbol of strength and success. The family-friendly event will unfold Friday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is included with a regular price ticket to the BioPark.

Star Wars Day provides an opportunity for the entire family to learn about outer space and how it relates to the Star Wars Universe at hands-on discovery stations. Participants can build straw rockets, construct Mini Star Wars action figures, take pictures with Star Wars characters and more. The event will take place at the New Mexico Museum of National History and Science, Saturday, May 6 at 2 pm, and costumes are strongly encouraged

Join in on the tribute to the Godfather of New Mexico Music, Al Hurricane. The concert, Al Hurricane- Tribute to a Legend, will include performances from artists such as Al Hurricane Jr., Jerry Dean, and Darren Cordova . The event will be held at the Civic Plaza on Sunday, May 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with refreshments available to purchase, Admission is free.

The ultimate travel and tourism expo about New Mexico will be held Sunday, May 7 from 10 am to 6 pm. New Mexpo will be held at the Balloon Museum and offers an opportunity to discover many exciting things to see and do right here in the Land of Enchantment. Doors open on Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5, children 12 and under are free.