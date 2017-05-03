On The Stage: Native American Arts Symposium

Juli Hendren, a partner of the Native American Arts Symposium, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the event.

The two-day symposium in collaboration with the UNM Department of Theatre and Dance, Tricklock Company, IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, and New Mexico Museum of Art, brings Native Artists from around the nation to New Mexico.

It begins on May 5 in Santa Fe and continues in Albuquerque with performances on the 6th. For more information, visit their website.

