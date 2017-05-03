New Mexico science teacher busted Breaking Bad-style

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico teacher admits he broke the law by going into a dangerous venture, and when you hear the particulars of what he did, it may sound very familiar.

This is a real-life criminal case that has astonishing parallels to the highly-acclaimed fictitious TV series “Breaking Bad.”

His name isn’t Walter White, but 56-year-old John Gose got himself into real-life drama. He was busted in October during a traffic stop for having an ice crest with glassware, rubber tubing and chemicals used to make meth.

Misty Ward, a concerned parent, said, “You don’t expect a teacher to have that kind of stuff in his car.”

State Police say his property on Highway 28 in Las Cruces amounted to a meth lab, and that the street value of the dope Gose possessed amounted to $50,000.

Eileen Lujan, another parent, said, “It’s conflicting to what us parents are trying to teach our children.”

Gose most recently taught eighth grade science at Camino Real Middle School in Las Cruces, leaving just over a year ago. Before that, he was a vocational teacher at Onate High School in Las Cruces. He also taught science in El Paso for almost nine years at Irvin High School.

“I’m a big fan of the TV show and always have been. I like how it highlights folks around New Mexico. However, what happens in real life it puts children and other people in real danger. Methamphetamine is one of the most brutal drugs in the human body,” said District Attorney Mark D’Antonio of Dona Ana County.

Gose pleaded guilty this week to meth trafficking by manufacturing and possession.

“Thanks to the hard work of the Las Cruces Police Department, the New Mexico State Police and the prosecutors in this office, we are able to close the books on this case of life imitating art while saving the taxpayers of New Mexico the cost of a jury trial,” D’Antonio said.

A judge ordered Gose to undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation in the custody of the New Mexico Department of Corrections before he’s sentenced.