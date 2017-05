ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Susana Martinez announced her plan to fund higher education after she vetoed funding completely.

It includes increasing funding to the UNM Cancer Center by $1 million and gives an extra $2 million to the Higher Education Financial Aid Fund.

The governor has been battling with Democrats over balancing the budget without raising taxes.

No word on when she will call a special session.