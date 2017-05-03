Mom arrested, family can’t locate 16-month-old daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Where is December Dickerson? Family members of Jesse Dickerson are frantically looking for the 16-month-old girl who seems to have vanished since her mother’s arrest on Easter Sunday.

They fear what may have happened to her, and say the system is failing.

“It’s been over two weeks that this little baby has been unaccounted for,” said a relative of the child’s mother who asked to remain anonymous.

She said December’s mother, Jesse Dickerson, was arrested again, for allegedly robbing a Fallas along Coors at gunpoint.

Dickerson got locked up, and her baby is nowhere to be found.

“We have no idea who’s care she’s in, if they’re legit people, if they’re criminals or not… nobody knows,” said the family member.

She said she’s been pleading with the Children Youth and Families Department and the Albuquerque Police Department.

Two weeks later, there’s still no December.

“I have been diligently working with different agencies to help locate her, it always ends up at a dead end,” she said.

An APD spokesperson said multiple welfare checks have been made by their agency and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, but that they cannot force their way into any home to see if the child is there.

December’s father, David Guynn, was at a probation meeting Wednesday morning for Dickerson, but wouldn’t tell family where the child is. He was arrested in November for child abuse involving December, but charges have been dismissed for now, which means he still has rights to the child.

“Poor little December went into custody and was just given right back to them,” said the family member.

The relative said she and her family fear for the child’s safety and just want to know if she’s okay or even alive. She said Dickerson’s other 10-year-old daughter is already being cared for by their family because of her lifestyle.

This family member said she feels the system is failing.

“That’s why cases end up in catastrophic results, because it’s broken, it’s absolutely broken,” she said.

APD provided a timeline of its efforts to locate the child. Police said they won’t stop until they see the child and determine she is in a safe place.

Albuquerque Police Department timeline:

April 17: APD was contacted by CYFD. They tried asking Dickerson in jail, and she would not say where the child was.

APD made welfare checks to two known addresses for Dickerson with no contact of the child.

APD checked the Real Time Crime Center and called phone numbers for family, which all turned up with no information as to where the child was.

APD referred the case to Crimes Against Children and Missing persons.

APD made welfare checks to two known addresses for Dickerson with no contact of the child. APD checked the Real Time Crime Center and called phone numbers for family, which all turned up with no information as to where the child was. APD referred the case to Crimes Against Children and Missing persons. April 19: APD contacted BCSO to make welfare checks on two other addresses.

May 3: APD contacted Dickerson’s attorney to ask her and the child’s father, David Guynn, if they could see the child.