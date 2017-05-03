May 3 Morning Rush: Santa Fe votes no to soda tax

1. The fight over the controversial soda tax is over. Santa Fe will not see a tax on sugary drinks after a possible record turnout by voters Tuesday. The new numbers Wednesday morning show nearly 20,000 voters hit the polls either through early voting or in Tuesday’s special Election Day. About 58 percent of Santa Fe voters said no to the tax and about 42 percent voted yes. If the proposed tax would have passed it was set to help fund Pre-K education for lower income kids.

2. The House is set to vote on the $1.1 trillion government funding bill to keep the government running through September. The bill would increase money for border security, but it doesn’t have specific language that it can be used for a border wall. However, according to CNN the White House officials say the Trump administration plans to use several hundred million dollars to begin work on the wall after all. The House is expected to pass the bill and then send it to the Senate.

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s north of I-40 and widespread 40s, 50s and 60s found farther south.

4. Santa Fe investigators are looking into of the massive blaze the destroyed the set of the now-canceled T.V. show “Manhattan” was arson. The fire started Monday night in an abandoned building on the Santa Fe University of Art and Design. Investigators say the building wasn’t being used and didn’t have working electricity, which would rule out an electrical fire.

5. There is some big news for zoo lovers. Three new babies are on the way and all of them will be additions to the giraffe exhibit. To make this even more interesting, they all have the same dad. Buccaneer is going to have three new babies. The moms-to-be are Camilla, Naira and June. This will be June’s eleventh calf. The three babies are due from mid-May through October.

