High-pressure will build across the southwest over the next few days pushing temperature up leading to sunny skies. Highs tomorrow will remain cool in the mid-70s before warming into the mid 80s by Friday. Over the weekend a low-pressure system will move in from the west and that will draw more moisture into the state. Our chance for showers will increase through the weekend and into next week.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
