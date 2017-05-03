Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

High-pressure will build across the southwest over the next few days pushing temperature up leading to sunny skies. Highs tomorrow will remain cool in the mid-70s before warming into the mid 80s by Friday. Over the weekend a low-pressure system will move in from the west and that will draw more moisture into the state. Our chance for showers will increase through the weekend and into next week.

