Lobo men’s basketball coach Paul Weir make staff announcements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The staff for newly hired University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Paul Weir continues to form. Weir announced Wednesday that he will retain Director of Operations Ryan Berryman.

Berryman was hired to the position by former Lobo coach Craig Neal back in January.

Prior to that, Berryman was the program’s head manager and has been around for six years.

Guy Meyer is the Lobos’ new video coordinator. The Santa Fe native comes from Coach Weir’s former job, New Mexico State.