Las Cruces police: Shooting of man apparently was accidental

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces police say it appears that a shooting in which a man inside a parked vehicle was wounded was accidental.

According to police, a 19-year-old man who is a friend of the 20-year-old man who was shot was handling a .22-caliber rifle when it accidentally discharged Tuesday night while they were in Young Park.

The 20-year-old was wounded in the back and reported in stable condition.

Police say the 19-year-old called 911 and was cooperative with police.

Police also say a 16-year-old girl who was also in the car ran off immediately after the shooting but later returned and spoke with investigators.