Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s north of I-40… widespread 40s, 50s and 60s found farther south. As a backdoor cold front continues to make its way into the state, cooler temperatures can be expected across central and eastern NM (highs down 5°-15° compared to Tuesday). A storm system crossing to the north and east of us will allow a handful of rain showers to linger over the northeast, however, coverage and intensity will be limited. Winds will range between 5-15mph out of the north in most areas – slightly stronger over the southeast.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: High pressure building overhead will warm temperatures and stretch sunshine from stateline to stateline. No expected rain or thunderstorms.

WEEKEND: A storm system sliding down the west coast and high pressure sliding to our east will open the “moisture door” over New Mexico. Expect rain and thunderstorms to initially favor western NM Saturday… before pushing farther east across the state Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will cool back down to near seasonal averages by the start of our next work week.