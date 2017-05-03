John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A ridge of high pressure will build in for the remainder of the workweek. This will keep the state dry as temperatures continue to warm. By the weekend a storm system will start to build west of the state.

That storm system will drop down the west coast early this weekend and move toward the state into early next week. As this happens, we’ll tap into some southerly moisture to give the state a good shot at showers and storms, especially by Sunday and Monday. The storm will eventually cross the state toward the middle and latter part of next week keeping rounds of showers and storms in the forecast.