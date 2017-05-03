In The Kitchen: Bien Shur

Chef Martin Torrez from Bien Shur at Sandia Resort and Casino, joined New Mexico Living to make a Pan Roasted Chicken Breast from their new spring menu.
Sandia has a busy month ahead of them, with the spring menu launching soon, concert season starting this Saturday and their Mother’s Day Bruch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.
Ingredients:
- Chicken breast
- Wilted baby kale
- Garlic
- Shallots
- Pine nuts
- Quinoa
- Salt and Pepper
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Sandia Resort and Casino