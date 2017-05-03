Historic Albuquerque Trolley tracks arrive at local museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A piece of history uncovered during Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction now sits at Albuquerque museum dedicated to the history of transportation.

Construction crews recently found tracks from the historic Albuquerque Trolley while ripping up parts of Central Avenue.

The trolley was originally horse-drawn, but later became electric and ran through the heart of the city. It stopped service in 1927.

Wednesday, those pieces of track were delivered to the Wheels Museum.

The Wheels Museum is located at the Rail Yards, but not yet open to the public.