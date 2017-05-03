Hidden military documents back in hands of rightful owner

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It’s a story KRQE first brought to you Monday morning. A local man finds military documents from the 1940’s hidden behind a painting bought at an Albuquerque goodwill.

Now, those documents are back in the hands of their rightful owner. Worth Lea is the daughter of Colonel Edgar Scattergood the local man named in the documents.

She had no idea they even existed. After hearing KRQE’s story and meeting the man with her father’s precious memories, she was overwhelmed with joy.

Greg Nelson is the man who bought the painting at Goodwill. As he was cleaning it, military documents fell out. That sent him on a hunt to find family members of Colonel Edgar Scattergood.

His granddaughter saw our story and called her mom, Lea.

Lea says she never put the letters behind the painting. But she thinks her mother may have while living in Japan.

Lea says she didn’t have space for the paintings at her new home. That’s when they were taken to Goodwill.

Seeing these items brought back a ton of memories of growing up with her father.

Nelson is just happy he found the family.

“For my $1.99, this has been just a really wonderful adventure for me and I got to meet you,” said Nelson.

Just days ago, Lea also came across a folder containing pictures and personal records of her dad.

Lea says there was a painting of a cat that they also donated to Goodwill. She’s now on the hunt for that to see if there aren’t any documents hidden behind that one, too.

