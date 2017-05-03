GameStop teams up with Crime Stoppers to catch robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers and GameStop are teaming up, hoping for the arrest of the man who has been robbing their stores.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the man has robbed three GameStop locations, using a gun to threaten employees to get money and merchandise.

All of the robberies happened within days of each other last month.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward and GameStop is adding another $2,000 to whoever helps catch him. Call 843-STOP if you have any information.