GameStop teams up with Crime Stoppers to catch robbery suspect

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers and GameStop are teaming up, hoping for the arrest of the man who has been robbing their stores.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the man has robbed three GameStop locations, using a gun to threaten employees to get money and merchandise.

All of the robberies happened within days of each other last month.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward and GameStop is adding another $2,000 to whoever helps catch him. Call 843-STOP if you have any information.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s