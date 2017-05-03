Former high school debate coach accused of raping a second student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An educational assistant who doubles as speech and debate coach at Rio Grand High School is now accused of raping a second student, and this time, he won’t be getting out of jail right away.

Luis Chavez was picked up by Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday after another student came forward with similar allegations of sexual abuse. Albuquerque Public Schools also says he has now been fired from the district.

Chavez, 36, was in metro court Wednesday where the state filed a motion to keep him behind bars until trial. That will be up to a judge, but he will remain behind bars until then.

In the new case, a 17-year-old accuses Chavez of assaulting him while away at a speech and debate tournament, and in a Rio Grande High School classroom.

Another student made accusations against Chavez last week. In that criminal complaint, Chavez said he considered the then 17-year-old a consenting adult.

Chavez was released while he awaits trial even though investigators said they were trying to connect Chavez to five more cases.

If a District Court judge decides that Chavez is a threat to the community, he will stay behind bars on a no-bond hold until trial.

Chavez is facing rape and child molestation charges.

Deputies are still asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Chavez is expected to go before a District Court judge within two weeks from Wednesday.