Father accused of abusing infant son released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A father accused of abusing his infant son is out of jail Wednesday night.

Anthony Serna was arrested last month. Police say Serna told them the baby’s eyes were rolling back in his head.

He says he shook the baby to wake him up, but the baby began seizing.

Doctors at UNM Hospital found brain bleeds, a cut in the baby’s mouth and bruises all over his body.

Wednesday, Judge Cindy Leos released Serna on his own recognizance, but says Serna will be under intensive supervision including GPS monitoring.