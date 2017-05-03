Father accused of abusing infant son released from jail

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A father accused of abusing his infant son is out of jail Wednesday night.

Anthony Serna was arrested last month. Police say Serna told them the baby’s eyes were rolling back in his head.

He says he shook the baby to wake him up, but the baby began seizing.

Doctors at UNM Hospital found brain bleeds, a cut in the baby’s mouth and bruises all over his body.

Wednesday, Judge Cindy Leos released Serna on his own recognizance, but says Serna will be under intensive supervision including GPS monitoring.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s