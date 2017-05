FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police are asking for your help identifying two Hobby Lobby thieves.

Police say the woman caught on camera stole about $200 worth of merchandise, and the items weren’t small.

You can see one of the women carrying what appears to be a shelf.

According to witnesses, the women took off in a silver Nissan Pathfinder.

If you have any information, call police.