Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime and suicide

Mark Zuckerberg
FILE - In this March 25, 2015 file photo, Mark Zuckerberg talks about the Messenger app during the Facebook F8 Developer Conference in San Francisco. For the first time, a billion people used Facebook in a single day on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. Zuckerberg marked the occasion with a post on his Facebook page, saying that one out of seven people on Earth logged in to the social network to connect with their friends and family. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it will hire another 3,000 people to review videos of crime and suicides following murders shown live.

That’s on top of the 4,500 people Facebook already has for such reviews.

The announcement comes from CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a blog post-Wednesday.

Facebook has been criticized recently for not doing enough to prevent videos — such as a murder in Cleveland, a killing of a baby in Thailand — from spreading on its service.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook’s terms of service. But in most cases, users have to report them to the company for them to be reviewed and possibly removed.

 