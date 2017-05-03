DA creates new program to help Bernalillo County victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District Attorney’s office has a new program to help victims in Bernalillo County.

District Attorney Raul Torrez created the Victims Service Alliance which is comprised of victims, victim advocates, and the District Attorney.

The plan is to work together and help victims with their cases from inside the DA’s office.

“They’ll have an opportunity to serve, they’ll have an opportunity to help victims of violent crimes and people who are trying to navigate the criminal justice system,” Torrez said.

