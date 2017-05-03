Community Calendar: Lobos vs. Cancer Gala

Season Elliott, Organizer for the Lobos vs. Cancer Gala, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to this year’s event.

The 10th Annual Lobos vs. Cancer Gala Celebrates is a Black-tie event May 20, which brings New Mexicans together to celebrate cancer survivors, honor memories, and raise money for cancer research and patient care at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center.

For more information in the 2017 Lobos vs. Cancer Gala at the Sandia Resort and Casino, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living