Albuquerque police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

OIS Scene
Investigators at the officer-involved shooting scene.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have identified the suspect who was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Police Department says 24-year-old Jacob Pacheco is suspected of burglarizing a home near San Mateo and Grand while the owner was watching remotely on surveillance cameras. That homeowner called police with a description of the bad guy.

When police arrived, they say Pacheco made a run for it.

Police say during that chase Pacheco was shot by officers but is expected to survive.

APD says two officers were involved, one a police veteran, the other fairly new to the department. It’s not clear if both fired their weapons, but both were wearing lapel cameras.

