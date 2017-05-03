Albuquerque barbecue joint wins TV show food competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local barbecue joint has proved it is the cream of the crop.

Pepper’s Barbecue in Albuquerque was featured Tuesday night on the Cooking Channel’s “Big Bad Barbecue Brawl.”

It’s a show about a pair of New York food truck chefs going up against barbecue chef’s around the country.

They’ve won it the last seven episodes, but Tuesday night, Pepper’s dethroned them.

Chef Daniel Morgan says they couldn’t keep up with his blueberry pinon barbecue sauce and garlic mac and cheese.

“They couldn’t beat low and slow, they couldn’t beat the green chile, they couldn’t beat the pinon coffee, the jalapeno pepper and the prosciutto stuffed with cream cheese. It was a winner, it was hands down we got ’em,” Morgan said.

In the end, Pepper’s won bragging rights and will be invited to participate on other shows on the Cooking Channel.