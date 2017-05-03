Alan Branch returns to his Alma Mater

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two-time Super Bowl Champion Alan Branch is fresh off his second Super Bowl victory with the New England Patriots, and made time to come back home.

Branch was in town visiting friends, family and making a stop at his alma mater Cibola High school.

“All the memories started coming back. You know the spots where I use to each lunch, the places where we used to hang out at. Started thinking about the first place where I had seen the wife here and everything. It was a pretty good experience,” said Alan Branch.

The 2004 graduate brought two golden footballs from the NFL to give to his former high school, and the Cougars held a big assembly in his honor.

Unknown to Alan, the Hall of Fame community at Cibola inducted him into the CHS Hall of Fame, and it was a big surprise for Branch.

“Yeah, I had no clue that all of this was going to go on. I am just honored knowing that just this many people have continued support for me. Yeah, everyone in the school, you know came rushing the floor almost. It was a cool experience. I never really had that much attention and kind of just singled on little old me,” said Branch.

He brought a lot of humor and dance moves to the assembly and all who were there — friends, family, and students — really enjoyed the event. At 32-years old, Branch feels good and is excited to continue his time with the New England Patriots.

“I want to make another Super Bowl, get another ring, some more hard work. I can see myself playing another two or three years. It’s still cool, you know, to know that I am competing with the best of the best that are still young and hungry guys,” said Branch.