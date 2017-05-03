A black-tie fundraiser is planned to honor survivors and help fight cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An annual gala will soon celebrate the survivors of cancer while raising money to fight the disease.

The Lobos vs. Cancer Gala is celebrating their tenth year of fighting cancer in New Mexico. As in past years, this year’s gala will bring New Mexicans from all over the state together to celebrate cancer survivors, honor memories, and raise money for cancer research and patient care at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The formal event is planned for Saturday, May 20 at the Sandia Resort and Casino, and will include dinner.

For more information on the gala, visit the Lobos vs. Cancer website.