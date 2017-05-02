Video shows man arrested for 11th DWI near Pecos

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police pulled over a father for what they said is his 11th DWI arrest and found his young son standing on the front seat looking out the passenger window.

Along with an unsecured child, police also found a bottle of vodka in the dad’s car.

Officer: “How much you have to drink today, Terry?”

Huff: “Maybe, a half pint.”

According to a criminal complaint, 911 calls were coming in about a driver speeding and driving on the shoulders of a highway near Pecos. When State Police stopped the Nissan, they saw a 4-year-old boy standing in the front passenger seat, peering out the window.

Officer: “Is this your grandson or who is this?”

Huff: “No, that’s my son.”

After admitting to drinking alcohol, the driver, Terry Huff, continued to slur his words and told officers there was a perfect explanation for driving on the side of the highway.

Huff: “I’m just mowing down the weeds with my truck.”

Police had heard enough at this point.

Officer: “The alcohol found in your vehicle, the alcohol observed on breath, okay? The way your eyes are bloodshot and watery, your slurred speech, all right? I’m going to place you under arrest right now for DUI.”

Huff: “A DUI?”

Officer: “Yes.”

Huff: “Now I’ll never get my license back.”

Officer: “That’s not on me.”

During the entire process, the 56-year-old was worried CYFD was going to come take his son away. Instead, an officer called Huff’s wife, who was in Denver at the time, being treated for cancer.

That was when Huff’s wife told officers to put their son into the care of a pastor. That pastor happened to live right across the street from the DWI stop.

Huff had a blood alcohol level of 0.24, which is three times the legal limit. It’s unclear how many of his other 10 DWI arrests have led to convictions.

Terry Huff is also charged with child abuse. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, but a judge let him out for free while he awaits trial.