ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Athletics Department says they plan to make the grand announcement Wednesday about whose name will be replacing WisePies on The Pit.

Last week, UNM announced they were splitting ways with WisePies. They also said they had a new naming rights deal that was for multiple venues.

UNM wouldn’t give a hit as to who is paying for the rights.