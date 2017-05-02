Rivals UNM and NMSU play final of three games spread over weeks

North vs. South
Aggies vs. Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ray Birmingham and his University of New Mexico Lobos won the first two of three games. In the latest installment of the Rio Grande baseball rivalry with the New Mexico State Aggies walk away the victor. The Aggies scored the first run of the game but, found themselves trailing in the second after a Beau Capanna two run triple gave the Lobos a 2-1 advantage. The Lobos scored three runs in the inning for a 3-1 advantage.

The Aggies got even and blew the game wide open in the top of the fourth. Tristan Carranza hit a pair of homers in the inning as the Aggies put 9 runs on the board. The Aggies were in control and remained that way as they would add three more runs for the 12-5 win. The Aggies win prevented the Lobos from sweeping their rival this season.

The Lobos won the prior to contests. The first game was played in El Paso in March. The second game was played in Las Cruces also in March. The Aggies improved to 27-19 with the win. The Lobos dropped to 26-19-1. The Lobos will host Air Force for a three game series starting Friday. The Aggies are on the road at Utah Valley for three games starting Friday.

 

 

 

 

 

