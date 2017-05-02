Realtor accused of intentionally hitting man with car appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives say they are preparing to charge a well-known Albuquerque realtor with murder.

Chris Pino was in court Tuesday. He was arrested Saturday after police say he hit one man with his Hummer and tried to hit another.

Pino says the two men, who are homeless, were stealing from his property, the old Trinity Methodist Church on Silver near Solano.

Pino says he only meant to knock one man down so he wouldn’t leave.

He appeared in court on aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, but KRQE News 13 has learned detectives don’t expect the victim to live and will pursue murder charges.